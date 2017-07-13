After adoption plea goes viral, local shelter also seeing increase in dropoffs

Puppies in a cage at the Harris County Animal Shelter on Thursday, July 13, 2017. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - After their adoption plea went viral, the Harris County Animal Shelter says they are having a new problem: they are seeing an increase in animals being dropped off.

It's been one week since the shelter posted online that 59 puppies that were dropped off at the shelter in just one hour.

Staff members said all of the puppies and more animals have been adopted. The shelter thanks the community for stepping up and answering their plea for help.

“Staff, the volunteers, the community, everybody stepped up and it really was an amazing event,” said Dr. Michael White, Director of Harris County Animal Shelter.

Hundreds answered the call last weekend, showing up at the shelter in hopes of saving furry lives, 125 animals were saved in just two days.

“Very heartfelt thank you, for coming through in such a beautiful way, to help our animals,” said Martha Marquez, with the shelter.

"It’s just amazing that people really do care, you know the problem we see here with overcrowding, is a community problem, but there are so many people out there who really appreciate the problem and want to help, and we greatly appreciate that,” said Dr. White.

In total, over 300 animals now have a second chance, thanks to a combined effort of people adopting, fostering, and rescue groups stepping in.

And that number continues to climb.

“The flow of people has been very steady, and we want to keep it that way, we want people to know that there’s a lot of animals that need a loving home,” said Marquez.

An important message, the shelter is reiterating, hoping to curb an ongoing problem. Due to the increased notoriety, the number of animals being brought into the shelter is rising.

“We have had a bump in the number of animals being surrendered, 30 percent.” said Dr. White.

A number the shelter expects to eventually climb back down.

From donated dog food, to letters of encouragement, the shelter has also received over $4,000 in donations.

“I don’t know what else to say than thank you so much, it means a lot to us,” said Dr. White.

It's all generosity that’s keeping this shelter on course in their mission.

“Every animal that goes out of here is another life saved,” said Dr. White.

The shelter says, they still have up to 80 animals being dropped off at the shelter every day.

If you’re unable to adopt, you can still help the shelter by either fostering, or donating much needed items like towels and toys.

The shelter has a wish list on Amazon.

For more information on the Harris County Animal Shelter, click here.

