Administrators: UH student in Iran unable to return due to travel ban

HOUSTON - A University of Houston graduate student from Iran is unable to return to the United States because of President Trump's executive order, administrators say.

"We are communicating with the student and providing all documentation they may need so when the ban is lifted, they can get their visa and come back to study," said Anita Gaines of the UH provost office.

UH says it has 280 students and two faculty members from countries affected by the executive order. The travel ban temporarily bars entry to the U.S. for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan.

The university is telling affected students here not to leave the country.

"If anyone leaves the country they would not be able to come back," Gaines said.

Saqib Gabi is president of the UH Muslim Students Association. He says the travel ban is making life tough for some of his friends and their families, it may cause some parents to miss their child's graduation.

"A lot of them can't their families, and when their families try to come here, they can be detained or deported," said Gabi. "Having that on your mind constantly, you can't focus sometimes."

According to Inside Higher Education, there are an estimated 17,000 students from those countries studying at U.S. universities.

