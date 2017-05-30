Activists want mayor to file a lawsuit against sanctuary city law

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Local activists want Mayor Sylvester Turner to use the courts to stop the new “sanctuary city" law.

“The time for good words and pretty words is over,” said a demonstrator. “We need action.”



A small group from FIEL Houston Inc, an organization that fights for immigrants' rights, took to the steps of City Hall on Tuesday. They want the mayor to file a lawsuit.

“Mr. Turner, you are surrogate of Trump and Abbot if you do not file a lawsuit tomorrow morning when the courts open,” said a demonstrator.



The new law makes it a crime for local law enforcement to refuse ICE detainers, when jail inmates are held for an additional 48 hours for potential deportation. It also allows police during routine stops to ask people about their immigration status.

Critics fear that will lead to racial profiling and more.

On Monday, protests over the law at the state capitol led to scuffling and threats on the house floor.

“Very heated, many incidents of threats being made to one another,” said a demonstrator. “It’s important we don’t focus on that, rather focus on the bigger picture."

FIEL wants Houston to enact more policies, including a city issued ID card, for the undocumented. Protestors often played the “Trump card” against Mayor Turner.

“Now trump get off the chair and do something do something for your citizens and show that you're mayor of the entire city,” said a demonstrator.

We reached out to the mayor's office in response to the demonstration. His office said the city will be doing its own analysis prior to the new law which takes effect on Sept. 1.

