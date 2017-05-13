KHOU
Close

Acres Homes restaurant heavily damaged in fire

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 9:26 AM. CDT May 13, 2017

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters responded to a restaurant in Acres Homes after flames broke out late Friday.

The fire happened at Tippy’s Southern Kitchen on N. Shepherd near Millville at 11:15 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames inside the restaurant. They were able to tap it out before the structure completely burned, but the interior was heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories