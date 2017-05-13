Acres Homes restaurant heavily damaged in fire

Houston firefighters responded to a restaurant in Acres Homes after flames broke out late Friday. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters responded to a restaurant in Acres Homes after flames broke out late Friday.

The fire happened at Tippy’s Southern Kitchen on N. Shepherd near Millville at 11:15 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames inside the restaurant. They were able to tap it out before the structure completely burned, but the interior was heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

