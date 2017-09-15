A tale of two houses: real estate after Harvey

The past 17 years in their home in the Canyon Gate community of south Katy have been wonderful for the Moe and Shannon Falli. They include planting an organic garden in the backyard, along with a rose bush each year, as well as bringing each of the couple’s three children home from the hospital.

“Those are just completely destroyed and outside on the driveway,” says Shannon.

Her most recent memories are akin to nightmares as she watched Buffalo Bayou creep out of its banks into her street and slowly up her driveway. The chief concern for Shannon and her husband, Moe, was their nearly 1-year-old daughter Summer. She has a trach tube, equipment that requires electricity.

The family of five initially evacuated their home for the second floor of a neighbor’s house a couple doors down. When the water started the threaten power there, they made a call for help. The U.S. Coast Guard got the family, including little Summer, to safety. Thanks to that crew, the Fallis survived. Unfortunately, their house did not.

“Everything was floating, just a mess,” Moe says, pointing out the four-foot water line inside his garage.

Walking through what remains of his home, Moe admits is difficult.

“Still today, I’m still in shock. Still numb,” he says.

Even more difficult was the Fallis’ choice to put a ‘For Sale’ sign up next to everything else out front.

“There’s no way we have the time or energy to put into the house,” says Shannon. “We need to sell it ASAP.”

Several miles away in Lakes on Eldridge in Northwest Houston, the yard piles look the same on one side of the street. The other side was just high enough to stay dry.

“I’m suddenly getting phone calls about the availability of this house,” says Zofia Lombardi, a realtor with Keller Williams’ Energy Corridor office. “The first question out of everybody’s mouth is: did you flood? I can proudly say, 'We did not.'"

That now seems to be this home’s most important feature, trumping its four bedrooms, granite countertops and new carpet.

“I’m asking that same question too when I’m getting information for my own buyers about houses that did not flood,” Lombardi says.

Chances are the house that stayed dry will sell before the house that went under. The Fallis know that, but in the meantime, they want to begin making new memories.

“We want to start our new lives and put this in the past,” Shannon says.

The Fallis are asking $125,000 for their place. You can check out the listing here.

