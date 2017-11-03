Flying over downtown from lunchtime to the evening commute, an airplane pulled our KHOU 11 banner over the parade, to support our 'Stros. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - We enjoyed a successful first-ever Astros World Series Victory Parade today! The weather was hot but the sky was sunny! We enjoyed another first (during my years here anyway): "Airplane 11" pulled our new, "KHOU stands with the Astros" banner, proudly over the city in support of our winning team! Meanwhile, our helicopter, "Air 11" joined, and a set of four NASA T-38 jets did a flyby. (The jets flew at 1,500 feet, 360mph. Our banner-pulling airplane flew at 900 feet high, going between 60-120mph, while our chopper hovered about 500feet. It was a busy, but safely stacked sky.)

Here's the orbiting air routes taken by, "airplane 11" (pulling our, "Go Astros!" banner), over the victory parade. They were safely separated from each other in their altitude, but if you attended the parade and looked-up you saw KHOU, "on the air!" (Photo: FlightAware)

NASA Astronauts in T-38's perform the flyover to open the parade for the World Series Champions Houston Astro's parade. ;-) pic.twitter.com/nTYFVw7Kfd — Joan F. Kranz (@joan_kranz) November 3, 2017

Talk about a sky-high day of flyovers for the Astros Parade!

