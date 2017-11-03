HOUSTON - We enjoyed a successful first-ever Astros World Series Victory Parade today! The weather was hot but the sky was sunny! We enjoyed another first (during my years here anyway): "Airplane 11" pulled our new, "KHOU stands with the Astros" banner, proudly over the city in support of our winning team! Meanwhile, our helicopter, "Air 11" joined, and a set of four NASA T-38 jets did a flyby. (The jets flew at 1,500 feet, 360mph. Our banner-pulling airplane flew at 900 feet high, going between 60-120mph, while our chopper hovered about 500feet. It was a busy, but safely stacked sky.)
#KHOU11 Stands with the @astros! Congratulations to our #WorldSeries champions. See you at the parade! #EarnedHistory #HoustonStrong @KHOU pic.twitter.com/6e83tchdEy— Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) November 3, 2017
NASA Astronauts in T-38's perform the flyover to open the parade for the World Series Champions Houston Astro's parade. ;-) pic.twitter.com/nTYFVw7Kfd— Joan F. Kranz (@joan_kranz) November 3, 2017
Talk about a sky-high day of flyovers for the Astros Parade!
-Brooks
