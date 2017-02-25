A grand re-opening for Levy Park

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman shot, killed in Lake Jackson officer-involved shooting
-
Father's message to Subway shooter
-
Three people shot in Pasadena restaurant
-
HPD: Crime on the rise in Houston's south side
-
Police search for killer of 8-year-old girl
-
Fight underway for father set to be deported
-
Workers in fear after recent robberies, shootings
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Man kicked off plane for inflammatory remarks
-
Mardi Gras! Galveston gets underway
More Stories
-
Police: Car plows into Mardi Gras crowd, 21 injuredFeb 25, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
-
HPD: 8-year-old shot, killed after accident in south HoustonFeb 25, 2017, 6:45 a.m.
-
Reward increased to $40k for info on suspects in…Feb 25, 2017, 3:30 p.m.