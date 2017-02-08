A good hair day: Chi iron turns 30

The maker of the popular, game changing Chi iron is celebrating its 30th birthday.

HOUSTON – The maker of the popular, game changing Chi iron is celebrating its 30th birthday.

Farouk Systems was started in 1987 by hairstylist Farouk Shami.

Lisa Marie Garcia, Farouk's head of innovation said Shami was allergic to chemicals used in the hair care industry and was told he would have to find another career. She said that is when he decided to start his own line of hair care products.

His international hair care company is headquartered in north Houston and employs more than 1,000 people, Garcia said.

Farouk Systems is the official hair care sponsor of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen pageants.

The company held a celebration Tuesday at Houston Training Schools, which operates a beauty school on the East Freeway near Mercury Drive.

The celebration was open to those in the cosmetics industry, especially employers looking to hire graduates of the school's programs.

