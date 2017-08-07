9-year-old raises $1,500 to help deputies stay cool

A 9-year-old is helping Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constables by selling lemonade. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A little girl who is on a mission to help deputies stay cool this summer sold enough lemonade this weekend to help accomplish her goal.

KHOU 11 News introduced you to 9-year-old Bella DelGardo last week, who planned to run a lemonade stand at a Kroger in hopes of raising enough money to purchase “Cool Cops,” a black hose that attaches to car vents and funnels cool air under clothes.

Harris County Precinct 5 shared a video on Monday, saying Bella sold enough lemonade to raise $1,500. When the manufacturer found out what Bella was doing, they promised to match the number of units purchased for the deputies.

