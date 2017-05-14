9-year-old boy shot in south Houston

Houston Police officers and neighbors on the scene after a 9-year-old was shot inside a home in south Houston on Sunday. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot inside a home in south Houston Sunday afternoon.

Police said two boys were in the house at the time of the shooting. Officers did not give specific details on what led to the shooting.

However, family members on the scene said one of the boys accidentally shot the other.

We're told the 9-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police did place an older woman in handcuffs and also questioned another child on the scene, but no arrests were made.

We're told the second boy involved was not injured.

Details are limited at this time and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV