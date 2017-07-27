83-year-old man reported missing from Deer Park

Joseph Leger

DEER PARK, Texas - Deer Park Police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man.

Joseph Leger was last seen Thursday in Deer Park, driving a white 1997 Ford Crown Victoria with TX license plate BBN7173.

According to police, Leger has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He's 5'6" tall and weighs 185 pounds. Leger was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.



If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Deer Park Police Department at 281- 479-1511.

