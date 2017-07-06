KHOU
8 injured in south Houston crash with HPD cruiser, SUV

Eight people were hurt Thursday evening involving an HPD cruiser and an SUV.

July 06, 2017

HOUSTON - Several people were hurt Thursday evening following a crash involving a Houston Police cruiser and an SUV.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Holly Hall near Highway 288 in south Houston. The driver of the SUV says the officer turned in front of her at the intersection, and she couldn’t stop in time.

HPD is still investigating who is at fault. They say none of the injuries were life-threatening.

