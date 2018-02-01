72-year-old man reported missing from Fort Bend Co.

John Grimes

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are looking for a 72-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to FBCSO, John Grimes was reported missing after leaving his home Thursday morning and not returning.

Grimes left his home driving his 2015 Brown Ford F-150 King Ranch Super Crew pick-up withTexas license plate FWR-6785.

Grimes is 6'1" tall, weighs approximately 240 pounds, has blue eyes, gray hair, and a scar on his right knee from surgery.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking his whereabouts in order to verify his well-being. If anyone knows his location or has seen Grimes, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

© 2018 KHOU-TV