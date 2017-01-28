7-year-old dies in Pasadena car accident

PASADENA- A 7-year-old child died and others were injured in a car accident early Saturday morning in Pasadena, police said.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, the accident happened around 1 a.m. when an SUV was traveling southbound on the E. Sam Houston Pkwy feeder road near Fairmont Parkway.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over into a grassy area alongside the freeway.

A woman was driving the vehicle with three children, ages 7, 8, and 12 as passengers.

The 7-year-old child died at the scene. The other children and driver were transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

