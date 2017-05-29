7 sent to hospital after crash in downtown

A group of good Samaritans worked together to help save a homeless man who was one of several people hurt in a crash in downtown. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A group of good Samaritans worked together to help save a homeless man who was one of several people hurt in a crash in downtown.

The crash happened on Pierce at Fannin at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police say a car ran a red light, colliding with another car at the intersection. One of the vehicles then jumped a curb and hit a group of homeless people, landing on top of one of them.

“When I came along, the guy was inside the car putting it in neutral so we could push it off,” said Justin Jones. “So there were actually like four of us pushing the car off of the gentleman. And the black male, when we pushed the car off, we still had to pull on him still because he was still under the car.”

Firefighters say that patient and one other are in critical condition.

In all seven people, including four homeless people, were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

Police say the crash is under investigation.

Photos: 7 sent to hospital after downtown crash

© 2017 KHOU-TV