7 hurt when SUV crashes into bus stop in SW Houston

Houston Police say a total of seven people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Metro bus stop overnight. It happened on Richmond at Hillcroft in SW Houston. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Monday on Richmond at Hillcroft in southwest Houston.

The Nissan crashed into the stop and then a utility box. Two people waiting for the bus and five people in the SUV were hurt.

All were taken to the hospital, two in serious condition.

The crash took out the stoplights at the intersection, which were still disabled as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers should avoid the area and use Westheimer or Westpark as an alternate route, says KHOU 11's Darby Douglas.

