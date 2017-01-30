69-year-old man drowns in Lake Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- A man drowned in Lake Conroe while on vacation with his family on Monday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Constable of Precinct #1, family members discovered the 69-year-old man around 10 a.m. He was unresponsive in the water near a boat dock.

The family immediately called police and began to administer CPR. EMS arrived shortly after, but they were unsuccessful in saving him.

Authorities said the victim was last seen by his family around 9 a.m. His family said he had a history of medical issues.

The family was just visiting the Lock Ness Marina RV resort and reside in Durango, Colo.

This is the first reported drowning in 2017 for Lake Conroe.

