Hundreds without power after massive fire in South Houston

Warehouse fire in South Houston (Photo: KHOU 11)

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas – A massive warehouse fire knocked out electricity to hundreds of customers in South Houston overnight.

The fire broke out at about 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Spencer Highway.

A two story building, once an orange juice factory, caught fire and send a huge plume of smoke and flames into the skies over South Houston. The fire is now under control, but power to those customers will not be fully restored until about 7 a.m.

CenterPoint crews had to wait for the fire to be under control to access the affected power lines and a transformer that blew.

Firefighters from the City of Houston responded to assist after water issues delayed initial firefighting efforts.

There were no injuries, but the building was completely destroyed along with several vehicles at a neighboring car dealer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

