6 cars go up in flames in SE Houston

Six cars went up in flames on Southseas not far from Crestmont . It's still unclear what started the fire.

HOUSTON – Six cars went up in flames in southeast Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Fire Department, it happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Southseas not far from Crestmont.

From the video, it appears that the cars were parked close together, in a lot between two houses.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading. It's still unclear what started the fire.

© 2017 KHOU-TV