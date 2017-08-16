6 cars go up in flames in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Six cars went up in flames in southeast Houston overnight.
According to the Houston Fire Department, it happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Southseas not far from Crestmont.
From the video, it appears that the cars were parked close together, in a lot between two houses.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading. It's still unclear what started the fire.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs