58-year-old man with dementia missing on Houston's east side

HOUSTON -- Texas EquuSearch is assisting in the search for a man with several medical issues who went missing over the weekend.

EquuSearch says Mario Garduno, 58, was last seen in the east side of Houston on Saturday.

Garduno was wearing a striped, creamy green shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He has the tattoo of a scorpion on his neck and the tattoo of a spider on his right hand.

He suffers from several medical issues including dementia, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, crippling arthritis and partial blindness. Officials warn he has memory issues and may not know his name or where he lives.

If you have seen Garduno or if you have any information concerning his disappearance, call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

