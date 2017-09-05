5 things to know Wednesday: Irma swells as Harvey cleanup continues

Residents work together to fill sandbags for each other at Bobby Hicks Park as residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Irma on September 5, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images) (Photo: Brian Blanco, 2017 Getty Images)

HURRICANE IRMA

Irma is packing 185 mph winds as the storm churns towards the Caribbean islands. The National Hurricane Center calls Irma 'extremely dangerous.' Warnings are in effect for Antigua, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. A hurricane watch is active for the Bahamas and Dominican Republic.

Get a good look at Hurricane #Irma's eye with this visible imagery from #GOES16! For the latest info on Irma, go to https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG pic.twitter.com/q4Q5UtPlIP — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 5, 2017

STORM CLEANUP DOs & DONTs

As Texans face the massive chore of Harvey cleanup, residents are left with this question: "Where do I begin?" KHOU looks into the Dos and Donts of household storm cleanup. Check here for tips on your floors, walls, and furniture - plus what you should leave to the professionals.

HARVEY DEBRIS PICK-UP

Mayor Turner calls curbside debris clean-up the 'number one priority' for Houston right now. Officials estimate that 126,00 homes city-wide were 'severely impacted' by Harvey. Residents who need debris cleaned up should report to 311, as crews use call sheets to find the streets most in need.

HOUSTON CURFEW

As the city stirs back to life, Mayor Turner lifted curfew for much of Houston. These portions of west Houston remain under curfew until further notice. The curfew does not apply to late-shift workers, emergency responders or residents seeking shelter or medical attention.

FEEDING BEAUMONT

A celebrity chef is giving back to her hometown of Beaumont the best way she can: with meals for 1,000. Tiffany Derry has appeared on Top Chef and Bar Rescue, but now it's her childhood home that needs rescue, especially while the town is cut-off from water. Derry is bringing her own water and food supplies to Ebenezer Baptist Church. Watch the story here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV