5 things to know Wednesday: Surveillance pics released of West U robbers

Surveillance pics released of West U robbers who struck armored car guard

Police in West University are investigating an armored car robbery outside a bank. During the robbery, which happened yesterday morning, an armored car guard was struck in the head. Tap here to read more and view the security video pics.

Father in custody, 22-month-old found safe after Amber Alert issued

The father of a 22-month-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert has been taken into custody. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for 22-month-old Jesus Ludena and his father, Alejandro Sebastian Ludena, last seen in Galena Park. Tap here to read more.

Man run over while mowing lawn in SE Houston

A man is recovering after being hit by a car in the yard of his southeast Houston home. Family members tell KHOU 11 New, Lee Preston was outside cutting his grass when his neighbor hit him with her SUV. Preston’s uncle, Clarence Preston, told us the 50-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and several broken bones. Tap here to read more.

Paddington bear creator Michael Bond died at age 91

Michael Bond, creator of marmalade-loving children's favorite Paddington bear, has died aged 91, his publisher said Wednesday. HarperCollins said Bond died at his home the previous day after a short illness. Tap here to read more.

Video: English man gets hit by bus, walks straight into pub

There really are certain things you need to see to believe and this is one of those circumstances. Simon Smith was just minding his own business and then all of a sudden he was hit head-on by a bus. Tap here to watch.

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Chance for scattered showers continues

