5 Things to Know: 4 US tourists attacked with acid, Emmy Awards tonight

Host Stephen Colbert (C) is joined by Television Academy officials for the Red Carpet rollout on September 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, ahead of this weekend's 69th Emmy Awards.(Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

Here are the top stories to follow on Sunday.

Official: 4 US tourists attacked with acid in Marseille

Four young female U.S. tourists were attacked with acid Sunday in the French city of Marseille by a woman who has been arrested, the Marseille prosecutor's office said. A spokeswoman for the Marseille prosecutor's office said all four of the tourists, who are in their 20s, have been hospitalized, two of them for shock. She said a 41-year-old female suspect has been arrested.

National Hurricane Center: 3 storms churning in Atlantic

If you were wondering when the peak of hurricane season arrives, look no further than the present. For storm-weary Texans and Floridians, this isn't the best news: there are three storms churning across open water right now. Hurricane Jose, Tropical Depression Lee and Tropical Storm Maria each bear watching for their potential impacts to the U.S.

Everything you need to know about the 2017 Emmy Awards

TV's biggest night is almost here. The 69th annual Emmy Awards are set to air on Sept. 17, 2017 on KHOU 11. The Emmys will air on CBS at 7 p.m. from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Stephen Colbert is this year's host, taking his critical comedy from The Late Show set to the Emmys stage. Although Colbert hosted the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016, the Emmys marks his first major awards hosting gig.

Neighborhoods in west Houston work to fend off looters

Neighbors living in a west Houston suburb say their property has fallen prey to thieves. Homeowners in Stonehenge are calling them looters, claiming they return to take property at night after they had been advised to leave earlier in the day.

Trump mocks Kim Jong Un and Hillary Clinton in Sunday tweetstorm

President Trump mocked both Kim Jong Un and Hillary Clinton during an aggressive Sunday tweetstorm, describing the North Korean leader as "rocket man" and retweeting a gag video in which Clinton is struck in the back by a Trump golf shot.

