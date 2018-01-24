5 things to know: Turner says city could toughen building rules after Harvey

If Houston and Harris County are to ever get the upper hand on our flooding problems, it will take a big, bold new way of thinking according to several experts who’ve studied the issue for decades. (Photo: KHOU)

Mayor: City could toughen rules for building homes after Harvey

Houston leaders could vote as soon as next month on whether to toughen rules for building homes inside of floodplains after Harvey. Click here to read more.

Elton John to retire from touring after final world tour

Music icon Elton John will be saying good bye to the touring life after one last massive world tour. Click here to read more.

Galveston County Health District reports season’s 1st flu-related death

A 61-year old female is Galveston County’s first flu-related death of the 2017-2018 flu season.The woman, who had pre-existing health conditions, died in mid-January. Click here to read more.

Larry Nassar sentenced to up 175 years in prison

The former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts for years was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison as the judge declared: "I just signed your death warrant." Click here to read more.

Report recommends lowering BAC DUI threshold

A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, a non-profit organization, calls on lawmakers to lower the DUI BAC level from .08 to .05. Click here to read more.

© 2018 KHOU-TV