5 things to know Tuesday: View latest update on Gulf disturbance

(Photo: National Hurricane Center)

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

Tropical Storm watch from High Island to Intracoastal City, La.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from High Island, Texas to Intracoastal City, La. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Intracoastal City, La, to the Mouth of the Pearl River. Rain is likely for the Houston area in the coming days. Watch the latest from KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft, tap here.

HPD: Man shot dead in possible drive-by shooting

A man was shot and killed in the middle of a northwest Houston street Monday night. Houston Police are now going door-to-door hoping neighbors saw something. Investigators said that it looks like it was a drive-by shooting. Tap here for the live report.

Puppies tossed from moving truck in Baytown

An animal rescue group wants justice for eight puppies tossed from a moving pick-up truck last week. It happened on Schilling Avenue near Garth Road around 3 a.m. Thursday in Baytown. The six survivors safely landed in a nursing mother’s bed in Magnolia. However, the event that put them there angers Lou Sisk to no end. Tap here for the story.

MCSO: Suspect arrested after assault, attempted kidnapping in cemetery

The suspect accused of an assault and attempted kidnapping of a woman at a cemetery has been arrested, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Charles Glaze, 53, was arrested by deputies Monday evening after victims positively identified him in a lineup, deputies said. Tap here to read more.

Think Houston is hot? It's so hot in Phoenix, they can't fly planes

The extreme heat forecast for Phoenix on Tuesday has caused the cancellation of 20 American Airlines flights out of Sky Harbor International Airport. According to a statement from American Airlines, the American Eagle regional flights use the Bombardier CRJ aircraft, which has a maximum operating temperature of 118 degrees. Tuesday's forecast for Phoenix included a high of 120 degrees, and the flights that are affected were to take off between 3 and 6 p.m. MT. Tap here for the full story.

=====

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Scattered rain, hot and muggy

© 2017 KHOU-TV