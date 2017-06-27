5 things to know Tuesday: 2-year-old hit, killed by dad's pickup

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:
2-year-old hit, killed by dad's pickup at Montgomery County home
A 2-year-old girl was killed in what authorities say was a tragic accident at a home in Montgomery County late Monday. Tap here to read more.
Cab hits HPD cruiser transporting prisoner downtown
3 journalists resign from CNN after network retracts Russia-related story
CNN accepted the resignations Monday of three journalists involved in a retracted story about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between an associate of President Trump and the head of a Russian investment fund. Tap here to read more.
Cleared in arrest of Miss Black Texas, police chief quits
Eric Gordon, Mike D'Antoni win big at last night's NBA Awards
=====
HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Keep the umbrella handy this week
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs