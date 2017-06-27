5 things to know Tuesday: 2-year-old hit, killed by dad's pickup

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

2-year-old hit, killed by dad's pickup at Montgomery County home

A 2-year-old girl was killed in what authorities say was a tragic accident at a home in Montgomery County late Monday. Tap here to read more.

Cab hits HPD cruiser transporting prisoner downtown

A yellow cab hit a Houston police cruiser while the officer was downtown transporting a prisoner. The officer is expected to be okay, and the prisoner is in the hospital as a precaution. Tap here to read more.

3 journalists resign from CNN after network retracts Russia-related story

CNN accepted the resignations Monday of three journalists involved in a retracted story about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between an associate of President Trump and the head of a Russian investment fund. Tap here to read more.

Cleared in arrest of Miss Black Texas, police chief quits

First Baptist Church in Commerce was packed on Monday evening. To the surprise of many people, its Police Chief Kerry Crews announced he was resigning from his post. This is following a several weeks-long investigation into what occurred at a Walmart on May 20. Tap here to read more.

Eric Gordon, Mike D'Antoni win big at last night's NBA Awards

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon and head coach Mike D'Antoni took home the Sixth Man of the Year award and the Coach of the Year award at the NBA Awards show Monday night. Gordon beat out Rockets teammate Lou Williams and former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala for the award given to the league's top player off the bench. Tap here to read more.

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Keep the umbrella handy this week

