5 things to know Thursday: Man wanted in connection with double shooting in League City

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

League City police are looking for a man wanted in a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman hospitalized overnight. At this time, police won’t confirm that anyone was killed in this shooting but there is a body in the driveway outside a home in the 700 block of Mayhill Ridge. Tap here for the full report.

Highway 225 reopens after fatal accident in La Porte

Highway 225 has reopened after a fatal accident involving two vehicles near Miller Cutoff overnight. According to Houston Transtar, it happened in the westbound lanes early Thursday. Tap here to read more.

Pregnant at 13, Michigan mom aims to beat the odds

It was 2014, the summer leading up to her freshman year. Kennedy Griest, then 14, was at a pool party with other popular kids from Scranton Middle School in Brighton. Another girl snapped a photo, posted it to social media and added some commentary. “She said, ‘Oh my God, look. Kennedy's pregnant,’” said Griest. "People started asking, and I was like, ‘No, I'm not. There's no way.’” Tap here to read more.

G-20 summit smackdown: Merkel and Trump to battle for world leadership

A leader-of-the-free-world showdown looms between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Trump when she hosts the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg July 7-8. Tap here to read more.

Minnesota woman seeking YouTube fame fatally shoots boyfriend in stunt gone wrong

A Minnesota woman was charged with second-degree manslaughter after she shot and killed her boyfriend during a YouTube prank gone wrong, according to local reports. Monalisa Perez, 19, was charged Wednesday in the shooting death of her boyfriend, Pedro Ruiz III, 22. According to a criminal complaint, Perez said Ruiz wanted to make a prank YouTube video of her shooting at a book he was holding in front of his chest, AP reported. Tap here to read more.

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Chance for scattered showers continues

