5 things to know this weekend: Irma aims for Tampa, missing mom found murdered

A man walks on a street covered in debris after hurricane Irma passed through the French island of Saint-Martin on September 8, 2017. Two days after Hurricane Irma swept over the eastern Caribbean some islands braced for Hurricane Jose this weekend.

IRMA AIMS FOR TAMPA: While millions flee the Florida coast, Irma's path now puts Tampa in the bullseye. The region is under threat of a deadly storm surge. Irma had been downgraded to a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds but forecasters say it's gaining strength.

MISSING REALTOR FOUND DECEASED: Detectives recovered the body of missing Baytown woman Crystal McDowell on Saturday. She was last seen on August 25, a day before Harvey hit. Now her ex-husband Steven McDowell, 44, is charged with murder. The 37-year-old realtor had two children, ages 5 and 8. They are now in the protective care of Texas.

HOUSTON HOMES STILL FLOODED: This weekend marks two weeks since Hurricane Harvey caused historic damage to Houston. But 14 days later, some homes in west Houston remain under water. Now residents fear the window is closing to receive help for their homes.

HOUSTON SENDS HELP TO IRMA: While Houston continues to heal from Hurricane Harvey, power crews have a new assignment. CenterPoint Energy tells KHOU that a crew of 80 will head east on Monday to help with utilities. The company says they have ample resources to continue assisting Texans at home.

WE ARE HOUSTON STRONG: Together, we are all #HoustonStrong. MLS hometown favorites the Houston Dynamo invited members of the KHOU family to Saturday night's match in honor of Harvey relief. Mia, Len, David and Jason took to the pitch to greet thousands of fellow Houstonians after an emotional two weeks.

