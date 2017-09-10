5 Things to Know: Texans take on Jaguars in season opener, Irma makes landfall

Here are five things to know for Sunday morning.

Texans face Jags in opener as Houston recovers from Harvey

Hurricane Harvey made football an afterthought in Houston.

On Sunday when they open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans know a city just beginning to rebuild after the storm will be looking for them to provide a boost.

"We know it's a hard time here in Houston right now," running back Lamar Miller said. "We're just trying to do anything to make this city proud this upcoming Sunday. And for us to do that, everybody has to do their assignment, play fast and just put on a show."

Click here to read more.

Target to slash prices on thousands of products

Target says it is discounting thousands of products throughout its stores, sending its stock down and dragging most of the retail sector with it.

Retailers in general have struggled to compete with Amazon.com and the countless shopping options available online.

However, Target did report last quarter that its online sales jumped 32 percent and its revenue beat Wall Street expectations.

Click here to read more.

Hurricane Irma makes landfall as mammoth, Category 4 storm

Hurricane Irma made landfall Sunday at Cudjoe Key in the lower Keys as a mammoth, Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm marks the first time in U.S. history that 2 consecutive Category 4 hurricanes have hit the U.S., following Hurricane Harvey in Texas last month. Irma also represents Florida's first major hurricane landfall since Wilma in 2005.

Irma will make at least one more official landfall along the west coast or panhandle of Florida during the day Sunday or early Monday. The monstrous storm's northern eyewall reached the lower Florida Keys early Sunday, and a weather station in on Key West measured a gust of 90 mph, the National Hurricane Center said at 9 a.m.

Click here to read more.

Fleeing Hurricane Irma: A special needs family, and a survivor of Katrina and Harvey

Four-year-old Evan Jackson will be turning 5 on Thursday.

But instead of preparing for a birthday party, his mother, Latoria McKelvey, is bracing herself and her son for Hurricane Irma to rage through Florida.

Little Evan has cerebral palsy. He’s only able to eat through feeding tubes. And because of low-functioning lungs, he needs breathing treatments several times a day, his mother says.

When she heard about the Department of Health’s special needs shelter stationed at Florida High School, she was relieved. She was one of the first to settle there, bright and early when it opened Saturday morning.

Click here to read more.

Chili's slashing menu to focus on items like ribs, burgers

Chili's Grill & Bar is downsizing its menu options.

The chain announced Friday it will be slashing what it offers diners by 40 percent, focusing on the brand's core items: burgers, ribs, and fajitas.

Don't worry though, the Presidente Margarita isn't going anywhere.

Click here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV