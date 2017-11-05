5 Things to Know: Savage to take over for Texans with Watson out with injury

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

Here are 5 things we are reading and watching this Saturday morning from the KHOU 11 Newsroom.

Savage to take over for Texans with Watson out with injury

With Deshaun Watson's year done, the Houston Texans will look to Tom Savage to try and salvage their season. Savage started the season opener, but he was benched at halftime in favor of Watson, who started each game since. Savage will make his fourth career start when the Texans host the Colts on Sunday. To read more, click here.

HFD: Massive fire affects 'roughly' 60 units at SW Houston apartment complex

Fire crews responded to a massive fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Sunday morning. HFD says the fire spread quickly, but crews were able to surround it and evacuate the complex. There were no reports of injuries to residents or fire fighters. HFD says "roughly" 60 units were affected. To read more, click here.

Trump golfs with Japan PM, warns North Korea, sets meeting with Putin

President Trump spent his first day in Asia Sunday by golfing with the Japanese prime minister, disclosing he would soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and warning nuclear-armed North Korea against challenging the United States. To read more, click here.

HFD Captain shares incredible inside stories from Astros victory parade

From Jose Altuve running late for the victory parade to touching the World Series trophy while riding along with the players, Houston Fire Captain Jeff Jacobs shares some incredible inside stories from the victory parade day. To read more, click here.

Redhead day is Nov. 5! 9 fun facts about red hair

Got red hair? November 5 is your day to celebrate. It's National Love Your Red Hair Day! The holiday was started by two redheaded sisters who wanted to help other gingers embrace and love their fiery locks. To read more, click here.

