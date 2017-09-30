5 Things to Know: Private school coach in Crosby kicks 2 players off team after anthem protest

(Photo: Courtesy of family)

Here are the top stories to follow Saturday evening.

HOA fight over World War II tank in River Oaks

In the heart of River Oaks, neighbors are coming face to face with history without ever leaving the neighborhood. Attorney Tony Buzbee bought a fully functional World War II tank overseas last year for $600,000. Now he's temporarily parked it outside his multi-million dollar home in River Oaks. To read more, click here.

Private school coach in Crosby kicks 2 players off team after anthem protest

The football coach of a private high school near Houston has thrown two players off the team after one knelt and another raised a fist during the national anthem prior to a game. Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby that they would not protest during the anthem. To read more, click here.

Man charged with arson of Patton Village home where body was found

Investigators in Montgomery County believe a house fire from earlier this week is now part of a homicide case. Records early Saturday showed Aaron Phillips, 30, has been charged with arson with damage to a habitat. He’s in custody on $150,000 bond. To read more, click here.

President Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help

President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at the mayor of San Juan and other officials in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, contemptuous of their claims of a laggard U.S. response to the natural disaster that has imperiled the island's future. "Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help," Trump said in a series of tweets a day after the capital city's mayor appealed for help "to save us from dying." To read more, click here.

'Let's Make a Deal' game-show host Monty Hall dies at 96

Iconic game-show host Monty Hall has died at 96. His agent, Mark Measures, confirmed to USA TODAY that Hall, who co-created and presided over Let's Make a Deal from 1963 to 1986, died of heart failure. To read more, click here.

