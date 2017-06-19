5 things to know Monday: Tropical storms likely to form in Gulf, Atlantic

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

Tropical storms likely to form in Gulf, Atlantic

Two separate tropical storms are likely to form in Gulf of Mexico and in the Atlantic over the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center said. A tropical system that's drenching Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula is being watched for development and has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical storm or depression in the Gulf within the next two days. Tap here for more.

Mom charged with capital murder in daughter's death

A mother has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter in west Harris County. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Laquita Lewis was charged with capital murder Monday morning. Tap here for more.

Daughter of fallen officer marries at HPD police memorial

On a beautiful, yet humid, Saturday morning, a lone car sat in the parking lot of the Houston Police Officers Memorial. Its side read “Just married.” The other cars that slowly started to fill the lot and line Memorial Drive bore a different pair of words: Houston Police. Tap here for more.

Vehicle attack near London mosque: What we know

Britain woke up to more tragic news Monday after a vehicle plowed into worshippers near a mosque in north London, killing one and injuring 10 other people. Tap here for more.

Why you should skip buying a window A.C. unit

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Scattered rain, hot and muggy

