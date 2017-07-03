5 things to know Monday: Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney charged in fatal crash

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney charged in fatal accident

A Texas City Commissioner has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in an auto-pedestrian accident that left two men dead overnight. Dee Ann Haney, 54, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in fatal accident that happened just after midnight Monday along Interstate 45 near Galveston Causeway. Tap here to read more.

Fourth of July: View guide to celebrations in the Houston area

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day, there are several options in the Greater Houston area -- and they aren't just on Tuesday. Tap here to read more.

Maria Menounos battles brain tumor, quits E! News

Maria Menounos says she has been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor and has announced her resignation from E! News. Tap here to read more.

Trump, Putin will be face-to-face during European trip

The eyes of the world will be on Hamburg, Germany this week, as President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin — whose long-distance relationship has already sparked months of debate and speculation — will meet face-to-face for the first time. Tap here to read more.

Father run over in front of his kids at party in New Caney

One man was killed and another was injured after a hit-and-run at at a birthday party in New Caney early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victim has been identified by family as 28-year-old Roy Jasso. Tap here to read more.

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Hot July 4th

