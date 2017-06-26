5 things to know Monday: Katy Freeway won't fully reopen til close to noon

An 18-wheeler lost it load after striking an overpass on the Katy Freeway near downtown Monday morning.

18-wheeler cargo hits overpass on Katy Freeway near downtown

Officials say the Katy Freeway's inbound lanes will remain partially blocked through much of the morning, not opening until about 11 a.m. or later. Views from Air 11 show the crash happened near Houston Avenue. Tap here to read more and view video.

Man run over in possible case of road rage on I-10 East

Investigators are looking for the driver of a gray BMW believed to be involved in a case of road rage overnight. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Sunday on I-10 East at Wayside as traffic came to a stop due to an unrelated deadly crash. Tap here to read more.

Houston-bound flight diverted after woman tries to open emergency exit door

A flight to Houston from Los Angeles, California was diverted to Corpus Christi, Texas on Sunday after a woman reportedly tried to open an emergency exit door and jump out of the plane. Southwest Airlines Flight 4519 left Los Angeles around 8 a.m. and was supposed to land at Hobby Airport around 1:30 p.m. Tap here to watch the report.

Colombia tourist boat goes from party to sinking in minutes

Scuba divers on Monday continued searching for bodies in a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin where a tourist boat packed with more than 150 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized, leaving at least six people dead and 15 missing. Tap here to read more.

Jeep tops Cars.com list of American-made vehicles, ousting Toyota

Two Jeep sport-utility vehicles assembled in Ohio topped the Cars.com list of most American-made vehicles in a shakeup for the closely followed index. The two vehicles made by Japanese automakers that previously topped the list, the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, have dropped out of the top 10, illustrating the complexity in determining what qualifies as genuinely American-made. Tap here to read more.

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Keep the umbrella handy this week

