5 Things to Know: Mayor proposes property tax rate hike, wounded vet gets new home

Here are five things to know for Monday evening.

Mayor Turner proposes property tax rate hike to aid Harvey recovery

Mayor Turner will seek city council's approval of an 8.9% hike in the city's property tax rate to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery, according to Alan Bernstein with the mayor's office.

Turner's proposal would increase the current property tax rate from 58.64 cents per $100 of appraised value to 63.87 cents.

Currently, a home with $225,000 valuation pays $1,321 in taxes. Under the proposed increase, that same home would pay $1,439 or a difference of about $118 - that equals less than $10 per month increase.

Are you missing your pets after Harvey? Reunion center now open

Are you still missing your pet after you got separated during Hurricane Harvey?

Several organizations have come together to make it as easy as possible for you to be reunited with your pet. They’re calling it the “Pet Reunion Pavilion” – and they’re determined to reunite every pet with its family.

There are approximately 500 animals at NRG Arena right now – around 400 dogs, and 100 cats. They’ve been moved from shelter to shelter over the last two weeks, but now it’s time for them to come home.

Health concerns left in Harvey's wake

American Red Cross officials confirmed Monday about 20 percent of volunteers in Houston have contracted a gastrointestinal bug, which is common during close-quarter contact situations, especially in floods. They encourage basic hand washing to combat this problem.

Red Cross officials say volunteers can work from rooms if needed, and volunteer nurses are also on staff if needed.

The Red Cross is offering $400 through its immediate assistance program.

Wounded veteran gets new home

For most of the country, 9/11 is a solemn day of remembrance. One Texas veterans organization is choosing to honor our nation's heroes still with us.

On a bright and beautiful September afternoon, Veteran Army Specialist Will Thomas was given the keys to his brand new home and a second chance at life.

Hundreds of people lined Phyllis Street on Monday to welcome Will Thomas and his wife, Shanelle, to their new home.

Irma, still battering Florida, weakens to tropical storm

Irma weakened to a tropical storm early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds and gushing floodwaters and that left more than half the state without power.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. As of 8 a.m. ET, Irma was centered more than 100 miles north of Tampa.

Florida's State Emergency Response Team said Monday that 58% of all electricity customers in the state — about 5.8 million accounts — were left without power.

