5 things to know: Man accused of intentionally setting fire that injured mother

Louis Vasquez

MAN ACCUSED OF INTENTIONALLY SETTING FIRE THAT INJURED MOTHER

A woman is in the hospital recovering from second degree burns after authorities say her son intentionally set fire to a couch. Tap here to read more.

VERY LOW TEMPERATURES ON THE WAY

Get ready to take care of the '5P's' - plants, people, pets, pipes and pools. Below-freezing temperatures are on their way for the new year. Tap here to read more.

ROSEANNE BARR THREATENS TO RETIRE IN HUFF OVER TWITTER FEUDING WITH LIBERALS

Roseanne Barr, who is scheduled to return to TV in late March, announced on Twitter Friday that she's fed up and retiring. Maybe. Tap here to read more.

POLICE ARREST ALLEGED 'NIGERIAN PRINCE' EMAIL SCAMMER IN LOUISIANA

A Louisiana man was arrested in connection with the "Nigerian prince" scheme that has scammed people out of thousands of dollars, police announced Thursday. Tap here to read more.

GUY FIERI'S TIMES SQUARE RESTAURANT IS SHUTTING DOWN

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's widely publicized Times Square restaurant, Guy's American Kitchen & Bar, will close its doors on Dec. 31. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV