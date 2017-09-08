5 Things to Know: Janet Jackson at GRB, more celebrities spotted at Houston Food Bank

(Photo: Winnie Wright)

Here are five things to know for Friday afternoon.

Chris Paul, Demi Lovato and Kevin Hart spotted at the Houston Food Bank

Chris Paul was spotted with some special guests while volunteering at the Houston Food Bank on Friday. Demi Lovato and Kevin Hart were seen volunteering with Paul as they sorted and handed out food.

.@CP3 is volunteering at his second stop with some special guests! #HoustonStrong 🤘 pic.twitter.com/YERBlme4Yw — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 8, 2017

Houston athlete helps save horses during Harvey flooding

Giving her favorite horse a quick bath is not newsworthy, but wait until you see Jessi Kopp's most recent brush with Mother Nature.

Jessi is seen in a Facebook video on horseback in flood waters, pleading for help as she and other volunteers saved more than 30 horses in one day in Wharton County, after the water there became too much for the horses' owner.

Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Katia could all hit land this weekend

Hurricane Irma isn't the only category four storm that's roaring in the Atlantic.

Just as monstrous Category 4 Irma takes aim on Florida, with a predicted landfall early Sunday, Hurricane Jose has reached major hurricane status, while Katia is threatening to barrel into Mexico early Saturday.

Jose joined Irma in reaching 150 mph winds Friday, the first time on record the Atlantic has seen two storms that intense at same time.

Massive Equifax cyberattack triggers class-action lawsuit

Credit-reporting giant Equifax was hit with a class-action lawsuit within hours after disclosing that a cyberattack had potentially compromised personal information for 143 million U.S. consumers.

Filed in Oregon federal court late Thursday, the civil action accuses the Georgia-based company of failing to maintain adequate electronic security safeguards as part of a corporate effort to save money.

The lawsuit on behalf of plaintiffs Mary McHill and Brook Reinhard seeks an order requiring Equifax to preserve all records related to the breach and formally designating the case as a class-action for all consumers affected by the cyberattack.

Janet Jackson visits with evacuees at GRB

Mayor Sylvester Turner briefed Janet Jackson about recovery efforts following Harvey as she visited with evacuees prior to her concert.

