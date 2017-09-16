5 Things to Know: JJ Watt raises over $37 million, suspect arrested in London subway attack

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt holds a box of relief supplies on his shoulder while handing them out to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Photo Credit: Brett Coomer-Houston Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY

Here are the top stories to follow Saturday morning.

JJ Watt raises over $37 million for Harvey relief

Donations poured in until the final second for JJ Watt's fundraiser for Harvey relief. The original goal was only $200,000 but it quickly grew. At the final tally, over 209,000 people donated and $37,132,157 was raised. To read more, click here.

Suspect arrested in London subway attack

British police made a "significant" arrest in the urgent manhunt for suspects a day after the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people, authorities said Saturday. Police said that an 18-year-old man was arrested by Kent police in the port of Dover on the English Channel. To read more, click here.

Police Chief: 10 officers hurt, 23 arrests made in St. Louis protests

A white former St. Louis police officer was acquitted Friday of murder in the fatal shooting of a black man following a high-speed chase six years ago, sparking protests in the city. Protesters broke a window and splattered red paint at St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home, and police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. To read more, click here.

University of Texas changes automatic admission to 6 percent

The University of Texas at Austin is lowering their automatic admission rate to just the top 6 percent of a high school's graduating class. The move has some San Antonio students turned off. To read more, click here.

Harvey evacuees moving out of GRB shelter

The city is moving people out of the shelter at George R. Brown Convention Center. The shelter is expected to close soon but will stay open through at least the weekend to facilitate the moves. People started leaving the GRB Friday night. FEMA funds freed up to get evacuees help with where to go. To read more, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV