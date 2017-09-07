Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 storm on Tuesday. (Photo: NOAA)

Florida under hurricane watch as 'powerful and deadly' Irma roars toward U.S. mainland

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch Thursday for portions of the Sunshine State, placing the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade on track for a weekend arrival.

Irma, still a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 175 mph, left a trail of death and destruction across the Caribbean as it howled past Puerto Rico and headed toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Irma may have destroyed one of the world’s most famous airports as it moved across the northern Caribbean this week.

The Princess Juliana Airport on the island of Saint Martin was “hit hard, with what appeared to be sand washed up to parts of the main terminal and the building's roof extensively damaged. No aircraft were visible on the tarmac,” The Associated Press reports.

The airport is famous in aviation circles for its runways that abut one of the island’s white sand, blue-water Caribbean beaches. That beach a popular spot for both tourists and aviation enthusiasts, who flock to the location for pictures of larger airlines landing overhead as Maho Beach looms in the background.

Gov. Abbott announces Commission to Rebuild Texas

Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday morning he will create a new commission to help Texans rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

"Our mission is clear - We must help displaced families,” Abbott said at a press conference in Austin. “We must help our communities rebuild."

The Governor’s Commission to Rebuild Texas will be led by TAMU Chancellor John Sharp.

“This deserves a Texas-sized response,” Abbott said. He said be believes Texans are up for the challenge.

Now: @GovAbbott announcing creation of the Governor's Commission to Rebuild Texas. It will be led by @TAMU Chancellor John Sharp. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/HCzn4afGl2 — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) September 7, 2017

The leaders of various organizations from DPS to TEA to DSHS will also work on the commission on #Harvey recovery.

Commissioner John Sharp said the purpose of the new group is to rebuild critical institutions and “ensure economic growth in the future.

Here's where President Trump's personal $1 million Harvey donation is going

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced Wednesday the recipients of their personal $1 million contribution to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

Per the White House, several of the organizations were recommended by members of the White House press corps.

Click here to see a full list.

Houston native and Seahawks defensive end claims racial profiling in Las Vegas incident

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett posted a letter on Twitter Wednesday, alleging that Las Vegas police officers used excessive force on him and held a gun near his head as he lay on the ground. He says he has retained a lawyer and may file a lawsuit.

His brother, Martellus Bennett said that shortly after the incident, he spoke on the phone to his brother.

"I didn't even know there was a video," Martellus told reporters after practice on Wednesday. "I had to walk out of meetings because I broke down crying, just thinking about what could have happened, what could have been. It was just so close. You never know these days."

Disney World's hurricane policy: What to do if Hurricane Irma impacts your vacation

After months of saving money and planning, your family’s dream vacation to Walt Disney World may be interrupted by Hurricane Irma's wrath.

So, what are your options when the Florida theme parks happen to be in the path of a major weather event like this?

The Walt Disney World Resort has its own hurricane policy that may be implemented for visitors impacted by the storm -- but there are several factors involved.

Here’s the basic policy as listed on Disney's site: “If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area – or for your place of residence – within seven days of your scheduled arrival date, you may call in advance to reschedule or cancel."

For more details, click here.

