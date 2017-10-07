5 Things to Know: Hurricane Nate expected to be a Category 2 storm at landfall

HOUSTON - Here are the top stories to be following on Saturday.

Gulf Coast prepares for midnight arrival of Hurricane Nate

Strengthening Hurricane Nate is now expected to be a Category 2 hurricane at landfall on the central Gulf Coast in coming hours. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nate’s top sustained winds have recently risen to 90 mph (150 kph) and the core is now about 180 miles (285 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.To read more, click here.

Car hits pedestrians outside London museum; some injured

British emergency services raced to London's Natural History Museum after a car struck pedestrians Saturday outside the building. Police said a number of people were injured and one person was detained at the scene. To read more, click here.

HPD: Man fatally hit while trying to cross I-45 after accident

A man was fatally hit while trying to walk across the North Freeway after an accident early Saturday morning. Police say he attempted to cross the freeway, but he was hit and killed by a passing car. To read more, click here.

Costco rolls out two new delivery options for its millions of members

The warehouse club company said that starting this week, Costco Grocery will offer nearly 500 non-perishable items that will be delivered in two days, with orders over $75 dropped off for free. Meanwhile, a separate service offered at 376 stores in the U.S. will give customers the choice of roughly 1,700 items, including fresh groceries, and has the option of same day delivery. To read more, click here.

82nd Airborne in Afghanistan reveals baby's gender for wife of fallen soldier

The wife of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier was just six weeks pregnant when she found out she would never see her husband again. Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne members deployed to Afghanistan revealed the baby’s gender in a truly special way. They stood in front of the flag armed with confetti cannons and with a special announcement. To read more, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV