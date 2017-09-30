5 Things to Know: Galveston's 'free beach weekend' gets underway

Heading to the beach this weekend? Your trip just got a whole lot cheaper.

GALVESTON FREE BEACH WEEKEND

In an effort to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the Galveston tourism community is hosting a free beach weekend September 30 – October 1 with special promotions to benefit relief organizations. 'Galveston Cares' weekend will include free admission to all beach parks, free parking along the seawall, free trolley fares throughout the island, a free family challenge event at Stewart Beach, a fireworks show in honor of first responders and discounted rates at participating attractions. Voluntary donations will be taken at the beach park gates to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on the mainland. Tap here to read more.

AWESOME WEEKEND WEATHER

You'll enjoy cool mornings and warm afternoons this weekend but with lower humidity. Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts because the KHOU 11 Weather Team is tracking the return of humidity and rain this coming week. Tap here ot read/watch the forecast.

HPD: MAN KILLS MOM, INJURES DAD IN W. HOUSTON

Police are investigating after they say a man stabbed his parents, killing his mother and injuring his father Friday evening in west Houston. Tap here for the latest.

TRUMP BLAST SAN JUAN'S MAYOR AFTER HURRICANE

President Trump blasted the increasingly critical mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday for "poor leadership ability" in not being able to "get their workers to help" in hurricane relief, saying the federal government is doing a "fantastic job." Tap here to read more.

MEMBER OF MURDEROUS SATANIC CULT SET TO BE RELEASED

A member of the infamous satanic gang known as the Ripper Crew that kidnapped, raped, mutilated and murdered as many as 20 women in the Chicago area in the early 1980s is set to soon be released from an Illinois prison. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV