5 things to know Friday: Sex assault suspect impersonated officer

HPD releases composite sketch of sexual assault suspect who impersonated officer

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated sexual assault. According to the Houston Police Department, it stems from an incident on April 2. Tap here to read more and view the sketch.

2 men shot through front door of Cy-Fair home

Deputies say two men were shot through the front door of a home in Cy-Fair overnight. Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Bexhill Drive at about 11 p.m. Thursday. Tap here to read more.

Sears to close more stores, including 2 in the Houston area

Sears Holdings is closing another 20 stores as the distressed department-store chain seeks to stanch the bleeding amid swirling challenges for the retail sector. The company will shutter 18 Sears stores and two Kmart locations, real estate investment trust Seritage Growth Properties confirmed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Tap here to read more.

London police: Manslaughter charges being considered in Grenfell Tower fire

Downing Street has ordered an immediate examination of the model of a refrigerator that is believed to have sparked last week's Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people. Metropolitan Police Detective Supt. Fiona McCormack said the Hotpoint FF175BP fridge-freezer had not been subject to any product recall. Tap here for the full report.

US bans beef imports from Brazil due to food safety concerns

The United States has banned all imports of fresh beef from Brazil, citing food safety concerns. The punitive action on the fifth largest beef exporter to the U.S. will remain in place until Brazil takes "corrective action," according a statement from the U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday. Tap here to read more.

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Hot and muggy! Heat advisory in effect to the west

