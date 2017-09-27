5 Things to Know: First responders reflect on Hurricane Harvey

Here are the top stories to follow Wednesday evening.

KHOU 11 reporter Brandi Smith, rescued truck driver appear on 'Ellen'

KHOU 11 News reporter Brandi Smith appeared on “The Ellen Show” Wednesday to talk about her rescue of a truck driver during Hurricane Harvey. Smith was there to share her account of how she, photographer Mario Sandoval and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were able to rescue Robert Roberson from his flooded semi-truck on the North Sam Houston Tollway. To read more, click here.

Answering the Call: First responders reflect on Hurricane Harvey

Eight first responders gathered to share their experiences. They represent different units within Houston’s police department, from the Traffic Enforcement division to the dive team. Together, they helped to save more than 10,000 people. It’s an astounding number, one that can be attributed to their combined years of training and preparation. To read more, click here.

Sonic Drive-In hit by security breach

Hackers may have made off with millions of credit card and debit card accounts used at Sonic Drive-In locations, according to a security blog. In a posting Tuesday, Krebs on Security said Sonic Drive-In, a fast-food chain with 3,600 restaurants in 45 states, has acknowledged a breach affecting an unknown number of Sonic cash registers, known today as point-of-sale terminals. To read more, click here.

DirecTV offering refunds to customers who want to cancel over NFL anthem protests

NFL players taking a knee to raise awareness for social injustice has turned into a controversy that might cause the league to lose money. DirecTV, the host network for the NFL Sunday Ticket, which is a package for viewers to watch any game around the league, is going to allow some its customers to cancel their subscriptions and get a refund if they cite the players' protests during the national anthem as a reason, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. To read more, click here.

Houston to launch app for debris removal

Houston’s mayor says the city is rolling out new technology to help Houstonians report debris and keep track of the cleanup effort. Mayor Sylvester Turner compared the new app, which he hopes to have live by Friday, to their pothole tracking tool they rolled out in recent years. To read more, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV