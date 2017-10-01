5 Things to Know: Deshaun Watson ties NFL record for most TDs by a rookie quarterback

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Photo Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the top stories to follow Sunday evening.

Watson accounts for 5 TDs as Texans down Titans 57-14

Rookie Deshaun Watson shined, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another as the Houston Texans scored the most points in franchise history in 57-14 walloping of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Watson, the 12th pick in this year's draft, became the first rookie to throw four touchdowns and run for another one since Fran Tarkenton in 1961 and tied an NFL record for most TDs by a rookie quarterback. To read more, click here.

8-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in N. Liberty County

An 8-year-old boy died Saturday night after he was shot in the chest, while family members were shooting at tin cans at north Liberty County home. Investigators said the father, 35-year-old Aaron Rincon, and his juvenile nephew along with Rincon’s 8-year-old son were using a very old .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle with no trigger guard to take turns shooting at tin cans near a wood pile. To read more, click here.

OJ Simpson freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 years

Former football legend O.J. Simpson became a free man Sunday after serving nine years for a botched hotel room heist that brought the conviction and prison time he avoided after his 1995 acquittal in the killings of his ex-wife and her friend. To read more, click here.

By the numbers: More than half of Puerto Rico still without drinking water

Access to drinking water has been restored to 45% of Puerto Rico — but more than half of the U.S. territory of 3.4 million is still going without. The statistics come as a war of words between President Trump and the mayor of Puerto Rico's capital, San Juan, escalated Sunday. To read more, click here.

Altuve wins batting title, Astros beat Red Sox 4-3

Jose Altuve coasted to his third AL batting title despite going hitless in two at-bats, and the Houston Astros scored four times in the seventh inning to rally from a three-run deficit and beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Sunday in a preview of their AL Division Series matchup. Altuve finished the season with a .346 average to easily beat Avasail Garcia of the Chicago White Sox, who finished at .330, for the batting crown. To read more, click here.

