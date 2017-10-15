5 Things to Know: Death toll from blast in Somalia's capital rises

Somali security officers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017. (Photo: MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

Here are the top stories to follow on Saturday.

Death toll from blast in Somalia's capital rises

The death toll from the most powerful bomb blast witnessed in Somalia's capital rose to 189 with more than 200 injured, making it the deadliest single attack ever in the Horn of Africa nation, police and hospital sources said Sunday. Doctors struggled to assist horrifically wounded victims, many burnt beyond recognition. Officials feared the toll would continue to climb from Saturday's truck bomb that targeted a busy street near key ministries. To read more, click here.

Alleged drunk driver plows into 2 HPD units on SW Freeway

An alleged drunk drive hit two Houston police units early Sunday morning, authorities say. The units were directing traffic from an earlier scene involving an accident with a trailer full of miniature horses. Police say an officer was transported to the Memorial Hermann with minor injuries and has since been released. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. To read more, click here.

Miniature horses killed after driver runs into trailer on SW Freeway

Police say a major accident with a trailer on the Southwest Freeway resulted in the death of some miniature horses early Sunday morning. Police say a man in a minivan slammed into the back of a pickup truck with a trailer of nearly dozen miniature horses, and two of them died. The trailer driver wasn't hurt, but the other driver was transported to the hospital. To read more, click here.

Whataburger worker fired for refusing to serve officers

A worker at a popular Texas-based fast food chain has been fired after refusing to serve two police officers. Denison Police Chief Jay Burch says in a Facebook post that his officers were trying to get something to eat at the Whataburger early Saturday when an unidentified female employee declined to serve them. Burch says the employee cursed at the North Texas officers and alleged “cops beat up my boyfriend and are racists.” To read more, click here.

More than 2100 sheets of sheetrock given out to Harvey victims

More than 2100 sheets of sheetrock were distributed to Harvey victims on Saturday. Since late August, The Faulk Foundation has been giving away sheetrock, cleaning supplies, gift cards and more to those affected by Harvey's destruction. More than 500 families in the Houston area have benefited from their donations. To read more, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV