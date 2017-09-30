5 Things to Know: Deadly, violent crash reported overnight in NW Houston

Here are the top 5 stories this Saturday afternoon...
DEADLY, VIOLENT CRASH OVERNIGHT IN NW HOUSTON
Houston police are investigating a crash that reportedly led to the death of a driver on the northwest side. The crash happened on T.C. Jester north of Victory Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Tap here to read more and photos from the scene.
ASTROS BELTRAN DONATES $1 MILLION, STARTS PUERTO RICO FUNDRAISER
Houston Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran kicked off his Puerto Rico fundraiser with a personal donation of $1,000,000 for hurricane relief. Tap here for the story and to learn how to donate.
PUBLIC REACTS TO PRESIDENT'S SATURDAY MORNING 'TWEET STORM'
WHAT IS UP WITH THAT BIG SHARK BUILDING ON THE GALVESTON SEAWALL?
Landry's just launched it's newest Galveston attraction today - and it's a "5D" adventure! Tap here to learn more.
BEWARE OF PHONE SCAMMERS USING FAKE LOCAL NUMBERS
Familiar-looking numbers are a twist in robocalls. It’s a scam known as neighbor spoofing. Here's something that may sound annoyingly familiar. Your cell phone rings, and the number that flashes across the screen has the same area code and prefix as yours. Tap here for the full report.
