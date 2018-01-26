5 Things to Know: Con man who targeted Houston women on dating apps sentenced to 43 years in prison

Gardner had approximately 40 victims in the Houston area since 2012. (Photo: HPD)

Con man who targeted Houston women on dating apps sentenced to 43 years in prison

A 55-year-old man who authorities say targeted African-American women on dating websites and apps has been sentenced to 43 years in prison, prosecutors announced Friday. Dwayne Gardner, would pose as an attorney and promised dozens of victims huge settlements for their lawsuits and dismissals in their criminal cases. Tap here to read more.

No bond for suspects in kidnapping that led to fatal FBI shooting

New mugshots were released of the trio accused in a Montgomery County kidnapping that led to the fatal shooting of the victim. In probable cause court Friday, a judge denied bond for suspects Jimmy Sanchez and Nicholas Cunningham. Sophia Perez Heath was granted a $1 million dollar bond but with an ankle monitor condition. Tap here to read more.

3 Ohio teens charged with intentionally exposing classmate to pineapple despite allergy

A felony, over food? Three teenage Ohio girls are facing felony criminal charges after an incident involving pineapple. Butler Township Police said during lunch time, the girls purposely exposed their classmate to pineapple, a fruit to which she is severely allergic. Tap here to read more.

Trump tells global Davos crowd: 'America is open for business'

President Trump, taking his "America First" foreign policy case to an elite gathering of political and business leaders Friday on the final day of the World Economic Forum, said that "America is open for business" and competitive once again. Tap here to read more.

Road crew uncovers tunnel near Mexico border in Texas

The U.S. Border Patrol says a road construction crew has uncovered an abandoned tunnel in Texas, just north of the border with Mexico. Agent Oscar Cervantes says the tunnel was discovered Thursday near downtown El Paso. Tap here to read more.

Weekend weather update: KHOU 11 Weather Reporter Blake Mathews says you can expect scattered rain later in the day Friday into Saturday. Sunday will be much nicer. Tap here for the forecast.

