5 things to know: Bond set for man found with guns in downtown hotel room

Russell Ziemba in court.

Bond set for man found with guns in downtown hotel room

Bond was set for the man found with several guns and ammunition in his room at the Hyatt Regency Downtown on Sunday. Russell Ziemba, 49, is charged with assault on a public servant causing bodily injury and criminal trespassing. Bond for both charges is $105,000. Click here to read more.

SLEET??

We're seeing activity on the radar indicating sleet is possible throughout the Houston area. Seeing it in your neighborhood? Send your weather snaps to photos@khou.com.

7-month-old baby inside stolen car found safe, suspect at large

A frantic search for a stolen 7-month-old baby taken when a suspect stole a car is safe Tuesday morning. A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy found 7-month-old Allison King on the side of the road in her car seat out in the freezing cold. Click here to read more.

AMBER ALERT CONTINUES: Woman found dead, Amber Alert issued for missing children

An Amber Alert has been issued as Round Rock police search for two children in relation to a suspicious death. Round Rock police said on Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at a residence and found a deceased woman inside. Click here to read more.

Carrie Underwood's face 'not quite looking the same' after needing more than 40 stitches

Carrie Underwood revealed to her fan club on Monday that she's still recovering from needing 40 to 50 stitches on her face after a November fall. Click here to read more.

© 2018 KHOU-TV