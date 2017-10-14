5 Things to Know: Astros ready to take on Yankees in ACLS Game 2

Houston Astros fans outside of Minute Maid Park were excited before the team's Game 1 showdown against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series on Oct. 13, 2017. (Photo: Chrisitne Di Stadio, KHOU)

Here are the top stories to follow on Saturday.

Astros ready to take on Yankees in ACLS Game 2

With one win down, the Houston Astros will take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series Saturday afternoon. Longtime fans and even new ones are pretty pumped up. Dallas Keuchel struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings to help Houston to a 2-1 victory on Friday night in the opener. Justin Verlander is scheduled to make his 18th playoff start today. To read more, click here.

HPD: Suspects impersonate police in home invasion

A family was held at gunpoint by four suspects who impersonated police officers during a north Houston home invasion early Saturday morning, police say. Police say the suspects were armed, forcibly making their way into the home. A man inside the home was allegedly pistol whipped by one of the suspects. Three of the suspects were arrested and one remains at large. To read more, click here.

Alleged drunk driver fatally hits man in front of his family on Katy Freeway

An alleged drunk driver fatally hit a man who ran out of gas on the Katy Freeway late Friday night, police say. Police say the man stopped in the right lane of the feeder road and called his wife for help. His wife, along with their two small kids, drove to him with some gas. His family waited as he started to fill up his tank, when police say a drunk driver slammed into him. To read more, click here.

'Gotta get out of here': California deputy races through flames in Sonoma County wildfire

Newly released body-camera video shows officers in California racing through flames in the middle of the night to help residents flee one of the state's devastating wildfires. “Sheriff’s office!” one shouts, pounding on a home's doors as flames lick through the brush just beyond. “You gotta go!” In one sequence, two deputies lift a woman into the back of a patrol vehicle before rushing away. To read more, click here.

ALCS has special meaning for Houston mom

Some of Houston's rowdiest and loudest Astros fans showed up to Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in their brightest orange clothes. Some so excited and expecting an Astros win even wore championship belts with the team's logo. However, in section 410 so far up you could feel condensation dripping from Minute Maid Park's air conditioning vents, Helen Daley wished her mom, Annie Kolbe, could be there, too. “I wanted to make a sign to let them know that she’s happy, very happy right now," Daley said of her mom. To read more, click here.

