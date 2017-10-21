5 Things to Know: Astros a win away from World Series

Carlos Correa #1 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees with a score of 7 to 1 in Game Six of the American League Championship Series. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

Here are the top stories to follow on Saturday.

Astros offense back in time for Game 7

For the first time in the ALCS, the highest scoring offense in baseball looked like the highest scoring offense in baseball in Game 6 on Friday night. The Astros, thanks largely to Jose Altuve, scored seven runs in the win over the Yankees (HOU 7, NYY 1) after scoring nine runs total in Games 1-5. The Astros and Yankees meet again in Houston tonight to determine which of them will go to the World Series. To read more, click here.

Police kill man suspected of stabbing woman to death in NW Houston

Police fatally shot a man accused of charging towards them with a knife after stabbing a woman to death in northwest Houston late Friday night. Upon arrival to the scene, police say a man threatened and confronted them aggressively in the parking lot while holding a knife. To read more, click here.

President Trump to allow release of thousands of JFK files

President Trump said Saturday that he will allow more than 3,000 classified files on the JFK assassination to be released next week by the National Archives as ordered by Congress. The classified files were scheduled to be made public by Oct. 26, barring intervention by the president, under the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992. To read more, click here.

Body of small child found on beach in Galveston

The body of a small child was found on a beach in Galveston Friday evening, according to the Galveston Police Department.The body was found in the surf around 5:30 p.m. by someone walking along the beach at 7th and Seawall. Police said the little boy seems to have been between 3 and 5 years old. To read more, click here.

Search for missing 10-year-old boy last seen in south Houston

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy from south Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, Marlyn Crossley was last seen in the 8300 block of Woodward around 4 p.m. on Friday. Police have described him as black, 4 feet 5 inches tall and about 61 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, brown jeans and black Air Jordan shoes. To read more, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV